Man caught with opium

Mohali, July 5
The police arrested a Ludhiana resident with two kg of opium near the Jharmari barrier in Lalru today.
The suspect has been identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassa, a resident of Salem Tabri in Ludhiana.
The police said the suspect tried to hide a bag which made cops suspicious. The bag was checked and the contraband was found in it.
The police said the suspect was already booked in a case under the NDPS Act at Ludhiana in 2019.
A case under the NDPS Act has now been registered at the Lalru police station. The suspect was produced in a court, which sent him to one-day police remand.
