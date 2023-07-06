Man caught with opium

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 5

The police arrested a Ludhiana resident with two kg of opium near the Jharmari barrier in Lalru today.

The suspect has been identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassa, a resident of Salem Tabri in Ludhiana.

The police said the suspect tried to hide a bag which made cops suspicious. The bag was checked and the contraband was found in it.

The police said the suspect was already booked in a case under the NDPS Act at Ludhiana in 2019.

A case under the NDPS Act has now been registered at the Lalru police station. The suspect was produced in a court, which sent him to one-day police remand.