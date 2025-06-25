Man chased, car damaged in late-night ‘robbery’ attempt

In a suspected robbery attempt, a group of youths attacked a man’s car near Parshuram Chowk here late on Monday night. The assailants reportedly chased the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The victim has filed a complaint with the police, and an FIR has been registered. An investigation is now underway.

According to the complaint lodged by the driver, Praveen Tomar, he was returning home to Sector 15 from his office in the Industrial Area at around 3.30 am. As he approached Parshuram Chowk, a scooter carrying three youths was coming from the wrong direction. As his car came near them, the youths attacked it with sticks.

Sensing danger, Tomar quickly drove towards Sector 15, while the attackers briefly pursued his car. A short distance away, he managed to call the police helpline (112). A police team soon reached the spot.

Tomar’s car has been damaged in the attack. The complaint was later forwarded to the Sector 19 police station, where a case has now been registered.