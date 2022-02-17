Man cheated of Rs25 lakh on lure of high returns

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 16

The police have booked a man in his 40s for allegedly duping a resident of Madanpur village in Sector 26 of Rs25 lakh on the pretext of high returns on his investment.

The suspect, Rahul, has been booked on a complaint of 46-year-old Ravinder Singh, who alleged that the former promised him returns of up to 10 per cent, claiming his contacts in the Punjabi film industry.

According to the FIR, the complainant, who runs a welding business, said the suspect, who lived in a rented accommodation in his neighbourhood, lured him by claiming that he knew several Punjab film financiers and promised high returns on the money invested with him.

The complainant said he handed over Rs25 lakh to the suspect after withdrawing it from his and wife’s bank accounts and borrowing from his family members and friends in the hope of getting high returns.

However, the suspect failed to keep his word.

Thereafter, the complainant asked the suspect repay his money. “In April 2019, Rahul issued a cheque for Rs25 lakh in my wife’s name, but it was dishonoured,’’ the FIR reads, quoting the complainant.

A case in this regard was filed at the Chandimandir police station under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC.