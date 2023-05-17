Man convicted in POCSO case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

Special Judge, Fast-Track Court, has convicted a person in a case of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) registered against him for sodomising a nine-year-old boy.

The police registered the case against the accused on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother in November 2021.

Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused under Section 377, IPC, and 6 & 10 of the POCSO Act, to which the accused pleaded not guilty.

The counsel for the accused argued that he was falsely implicated in the case. After hearing of the arguments, the court held the accused guilty.