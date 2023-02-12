Man convicted of manufacturing food items sans licence, fined Rs 40K

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh February 11

A local court has convicted Mohammad Israr, a resident of Mani Majra, Chandigarh, under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, of manufacturing food items for human consumption without having a food licence.

The court sentenced the convict to undergo imprisonment till the rising of court and also directed him to pay a fine of Rs 40,000. The court said in case of default of payment of fine, the convict would have to undergo simple imprisonment for one month.

The court pronounced the judgment on a complaint filed by the Food Safety Officer, Health Department, UT Administration.

In the complaint, the Food Safety Officer (FSO) said during an inspection on October 10, 2021, Mohammad Israr was found carrying on food business such as manufacturing of ‘phen’, buns, cream rolls, etc., for human consumption without having a food licence under the Act. He said by indulging in such an act, the accused committed offences punishable under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. On the basis of available record, a notice of accusation was served upon the accused to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The counsel for the accused denied the charges and said he was falsely implicated in the case. He said no independent witness was associated at the time of challaning the accused. The counsel argued that neither any sample of food articles was taken by the FSO nor any raw material for preparation was taken into possession. No raid ever took place and the accused never sold any of the alleged food articles to any customer.

The additional public prosecutor argued that since the accused was challaned for preparing and selling food articles without having a food license, there was no requirement to collect samples of food articles.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused under Sections 63 and 64(1) of the Act.