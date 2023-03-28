Man convicted of raping minor stepdaughter

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

Swati Sehgal, Judge, Fast Track Special Court, convicted a 39-year-old man of raping his minor stepdaughter several times. The court is likely to pronounce the quantum of sentence tomorrow.

The case was registered on the complaint of the victim. In her complaint, she said her biological father died. Later, her mother solemnised marriage with the accused in year 2009.

While her mother was pregnant in the month of

January/February, 2019, the accused (stepfather) forcibly developed physical relations with her. She did not disclose the incident to anyone due to fear, disgrace and embarrassment.

She alleged that her stepfather forcibly developed physical relations with her three to four times. While she was alone at her house on November 5, 2020, her stepfather asked her to accompany him to a hotel to develop physical relations.

During investigation, the accused was arrested. The statement of the victim was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC. The minor girl and the accused were also medically examined.

After the completion of investigation, a chargesheet against the accused was filed before a court. Finding a prima facie case, charges were framed against the accused for the offences punishable under Sections 376 (2) (f) and 376 (2) (n) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act to which he pleaded not guilty.

Himanshu Sharma, counsel for the complainant, argued that the victim’s medical report had also not ruled out the possibility of rape. The public prosecutor argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

The counsel for the accused said he was falsely implicated in the case. Unexplained delay in lodging the FIR in itself casts doubt on the story

of the victim. He further submitted that the accused and the victim’s mother were against the minor’s love affair with a boy. As a

counter blast, she filed the case. After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused for the charges framed against him.