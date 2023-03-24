Man convicted of selling dairy items sans licence

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

Chief Judicial Magistrate Aman Inder Singh has convicted Tarsem Singh, proprietor of M/S Shakti Dairy, Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, here under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, for selling milk, ghee and cream, etc, for human consumption without food licence.

The court has sentenced him to imprisonment till the rising of the court and also imposed a fine of 25,000 on him. In default of payment of fine, the convict shall undergo simple imprisonment for one month.

A complaint had been filed by Food Safety Officer, Health Department, Chandigarh Administration. The complainant had stated that during an inspection on November 1, 2018, she found Tarsem selling food items such as milk, ghee, cream, etc, for human consumption without food licence.