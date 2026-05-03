Man ‘declared dead’ at GMCH-32 revives

In a bizarre turn of events, one of the victims of the Machhiwara clash, Manpreet Singh Mani, who was declared dead by doctors at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Saturday morning, has been admitted to the PGI, Chandigarh.

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Machhiwara SHO Pavitar Singh said Mani, who had earlier been declared dead, was admitted to the PGI for advanced brain surgery after his heart started functioning again while he was being brought back from the GMCH on Saturday morning.

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Gagandeep Singh Billa, a youth from Haidon village, was declared dead at the GMCH-32 on Friday while Mani was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. Both had suffered serious injuries in a clash that took place in a locality on Ratipur Road on the outskirts of Machhiwara over an old slapping incident.

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The Machhiwara police have arrested one suspect and seized several vehicles and sharp weapons after registering an FIR against 24 persons, including over 10 named suspects.

The SP (Headquarters), Khanna, Rupinder Kaur Gill, said two groups of youths clashed in a locality on Friday evening after fixing the time and place. The police had initiated a probe after registering an FIR against 24 persons, who were led by Kabul Singh Pannu of Muglewal village, and 11 identified accomplices.

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Though the police are yet to verify the exact sequence of events, preliminary investigation has revealed that an old rivalry between Billa and Jaila was the immediate trigger for Friday’s clash.

The police have also received an audio recording indicating the time fixed for the clash. Both caller and the recipient were heard fixing a time at the grain market in Lakhowal Kalan. However, the clash occurred on Ratipur Road.

While Billa’s father Surinder Singh claimed that the assailants wanted to teach his son a lesson for acting as a whistle-blower against drug peddlers, the SP (H) said the claim was yet to be verified.

The SP said the suspect, Jaila, who was a key suspect in an old slapping incident, had been arrested.