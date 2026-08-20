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Home / Chandigarh / Man dies after being hit by car in Fatehgarh Sahib district

Man dies after being hit by car in Fatehgarh Sahib district

Was walking towards village when a speeding car struck him

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:14 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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A man was killed after being hit by a speeding car near Makaropur village in Fatehgarh Sahib district. The deceased was identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Makaropur.

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According to a complaint lodged with the Badali Ala Singh police, Avtar Singh said his relative, Balwinder, was walking towards village when a speeding car struck him. Balwinder sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The police have registered a case against the car driver.

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