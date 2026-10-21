Man dies after being hit by speeding car near Lalru

A speeding car hit two brothers walking on foot in Chondheri village near Lalru, due to which a seriously injured man died during treatment. Based on the statements of the deceased’s brother, the police have registered a case against the absconding car driver.

According to ASI Tarsem Singh, the complainant Amit, a native of Jharkhand, currently residing in Hansa Factory Colony, Samalheri, Lalru, said he and his brother Frederick Topo, 37, were walking towards Hansa Tube New Plant on the evening of October 18. A car coming from behind hit his brother Frederick, leaving him seriously injured. Amit Topo immediately rushed his brother to Sub Divisional Hospital, Dera Bassi, where the doctors referred him to GMCH Sector-32, Chandigarh. Frederick died during treatment.

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Gas agency driver robbed of ₹32K in Dera Bassi

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Three unknown youths robbed the driver of a gas agency who went to supply gas cylinders in Barauli village near Dera Bassi and fled.

According to SI Kuldeep Singh, Buta Singh, a manager at a gas agency on Barwala Road, Dera Bassi, said the driver Manoj Singh, in his tempo, went to Barauli village to supply the refills at around 1.40 pm. When he was returning to his tempo after delivering a cylinder to a house, three unknown youths on a black motorcycle without number plates surrounded him and snatched about Rs 32,000 cash and escaped from the spot. The police are checking the CCTV cameras of the area.