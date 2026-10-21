DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Man dies after being hit by speeding car near Lalru

Man dies after being hit by speeding car near Lalru

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:55 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The police have registered a case against the absconding car driver.
Advertisement

A speeding car hit two brothers walking on foot in Chondheri village near Lalru, due to which a seriously injured man died during treatment. Based on the statements of the deceased’s brother, the police have registered a case against the absconding car driver.

According to ASI Tarsem Singh, the complainant Amit, a native of Jharkhand, currently residing in Hansa Factory Colony, Samalheri, Lalru, said he and his brother Frederick Topo, 37, were walking towards Hansa Tube New Plant on the evening of October 18. A car coming from behind hit his brother Frederick, leaving him seriously injured. Amit Topo immediately rushed his brother to Sub Divisional Hospital, Dera Bassi, where the doctors referred him to GMCH Sector-32, Chandigarh. Frederick died during treatment.

Advertisement

Gas agency driver robbed of ₹32K in Dera Bassi

Advertisement

Three unknown youths robbed the driver of a gas agency who went to supply gas cylinders in Barauli village near Dera Bassi and fled.

According to SI Kuldeep Singh, Buta Singh, a manager at a gas agency on Barwala Road, Dera Bassi, said the driver Manoj Singh, in his tempo, went to Barauli village to supply the refills at around 1.40 pm. When he was returning to his tempo after delivering a cylinder to a house, three unknown youths on a black motorcycle without number plates surrounded him and snatched about Rs 32,000 cash and escaped from the spot. The police are checking the CCTV cameras of the area.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts