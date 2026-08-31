Man dies as Thar hits 3 in Daria

A man was killed and two others were injured after a Thar hit three persons in Daria village late Saturday night. According to the police, the vehicle was allegedly being driven at high speed.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Pavan. The injured were admitted to the PGIMER.

Advertisement

Pavan’s mother alleged that the incident stemmed from an old enmity and claimed that the vehicle had been deliberately driven into the three

Advertisement

persons. The police said the exact circumstances of the incident were being ascertained.

The police impounded the Thar. The statements of witnesses and CCTV footage were being examined to identify the driver.