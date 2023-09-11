Man dies at drug de-addiction centre in Ambala, four booked

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 10

The police have booked four people including an operator and staffers of a drug de-addiction centre, after a man admitted at the facility died on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Gaurav (32), a resident of Baldev Nagar. Deceased’s father Rajkumar in his complaint to the police stated that his son Gaurav used to run a mobile shop but was an addict. He was admitted to Kalyan Foundation Drug De-addiction Centre at Mokha Majra village on September 5 at a monthly fee of Rs 12,000.

On September 9, foundation operator Satpal Sharma informed me that the health condition of my son had deteriorated. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, Ambala City. I, my daughter in-law and wife reached the hospital where my son was lying dead. My son died as he was tortured at the centre. Rajkumar, Deceased’s father

“On September 9, around 11.50 pm, foundation operator Satpal Sharma informed me that the health condition of my son had deteriorated as his BP shot up. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, Ambala City. After getting information, I, my daughter in-law and wife reached the hospital where my son was lying dead. My son died as he was tortured at the centre,” he said.

A case has been registered against centre operator Satpal Sharma, warden Shivansh Chauhan, Amandeep Sandhu and Jagdev Sandhu under Sections 304 and 34 of the IPC at Ambala Sadar police station.

As per the police, information was received from the hospital that Gaurav has been brought dead.

Ambala Sadar police station SHO Yashdeep Singh, said “A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint. Body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem. We are likely to receive the autopsy report on Monday. The CCTV footages of the centre are being examined and other documents and records are also being checked. Appropriate action would be taken on the basis of the report.”

#Ambala