Man dies by suicide

A resident of Manimajra here ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance allegedly due to persistent mental harassment over a loan. The deceased, Satish Kumar, was reportedly being harassed by Idam Khan Gill for the repayment of Rs 12-lakh loan. His son Rahul lodged a complaint with the police.
