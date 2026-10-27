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Home / Chandigarh / Man dies by suicide at courts complex

Man dies by suicide at courts complex

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:36 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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A 57-year-old canteen worker allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison at the District Courts Complex in Sector 43 on Monday.

The deceased, who ran the Yadav Canteen on the third floor of the complex, collapsed on the premises shortly after consuming poison. The courts were closed today.

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He was rushed to the GMCH-Sector 32, where he died during treatment. It was alleged that the deceased had been embroiled in a dispute with an advocate and took the extreme step over the issue.

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