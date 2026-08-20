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Home / Chandigarh / Man dies of poisoning

Man dies of poisoning

Crime briefs

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 01:36 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Mohali: A man died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance at Brahman Diyan Basian village near Kharar on Wednesday. The deceased, Iqbal Singh, a resident of the same village, was taken by his family members to the Government Hospital in Mohali for treatment. As his condition was critical, doctors referred him to the PGI, Chandigarh. However, he died on the way to the hospital. According to the police, a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS on the statements of the deceased’s brother and wife. After a post-mortem examination at the Civil Hospital, Kharar, the police handed over the body to the family.

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Lawyers flay Kharar police

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Mohali: The Bar Association of Kharar has decided to observe a two-day strike to protest the local police’s alleged failure to register an FIR under appropriate sections and arrest all the accused in the attack on lawyer Barjesh Vats. At an emergency meeting chaired by Returning Officer Deepak Verma, the association unanimously resolved to observe a “no work” strike on August 20 and 21. The members strongly criticised police officials for allegedly failing to register the FIR under appropriate sections and arrest the accused. The association demanded the immediate arrest of all those involved in the attack and adequate security arrangements to ensure the safety of lawyers.

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Man arrested for bike theft

Mohali: The CIA staff have arrested a man suspected of involvement in vehicle theft and snatching cases. Police have registered a case against the accused, Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Sector 91, and initiated an investigation. According to the police, Jaspreet Singh was allegedly roaming in the Bhagat Ghat area on a stolen motorcycle with the intention of committing another crime. A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the BNS, and he was arrested.

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