Man duped of Rs 36 lakh in online trading scam

A city resident was duped of Rs 36 lakh in an online investment scam involving fake stock trading with a promise of high returns. The Chandigarh Cyber Crime Police have registered a case and initiated investigations.

Advertisement

Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Sector 38 West, alleged that he was lured into a fraudulent scheme. Kumar received a message from a woman identifying herself as Preeti Attri, who persuaded him to invest in stock trading through a “privilege account”. He was promised daily profit of up to 5% and potential IPO gains as high as 150–200%.

The complainant made multiple transactions between April 21 and May 30 through various bank accounts under different names across India.

Advertisement

The fraudsters fabricated app-based balances showing Rs 2 crore in Kumar’s favour to demand further deposits for “withdrawal processing”. After he made the final payment of Rs 13 lakh, the communication from stopped abruptly and Kumar realised that he had been defrauded.