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Home / Chandigarh / Man duped of Rs 8 lakh in antique coin fraud

Man duped of Rs 8 lakh in antique coin fraud

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:48 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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A Dhanas resident was allegedly duped of Rs 8.07 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured him with the promise of buying his antique coins for a hefty sum. The cyber crime police station in Sector 17 has registered an FIR on a complaint filed by Shiv Karan Singh, a resident of Housing Board Colony, Dhanas.

In his complaint, Shiv Karan said he was lured by an advertisement on a social media platform on September 15, offering to buy old coins. When he called the number mentioned in the advertisement, the person who answered introduced himself as Vipin Aggarwal of an “Old Coin Company”. After Shiv Karan shared photographs of the coins, the caller allegedly told him that he would receive Rs 1.36 crore for them.

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The fraudster initially demanded Rs 7,200 as a card fee and subsequently sought more money in the name of income tax and security clearances. Later, another caller claimed that the parcel had been stopped at the airport and seized by customs officials, demanding security money for its release.

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Shiv Karan allegedly transferred a total of Rs 8.07 lakh. However, the fraudsters demanded another Rs 6 lakh to release the parcel.

A zero FIR was registered on October 19. Following an inquiry, the police registered a case on October 21 under Sections 319(2), 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified persons.

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The police said the investigation was in progress.

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