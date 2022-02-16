Mani Majra Man duped of Rs 8.72 lakh by Facebook ‘friend’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 15

In yet another case of online fraud, a 48-year-old Mani Majra resident was duped of Rs 8.72 lakh by a fraudster who had befriended the victim on Facebook.

Complainant Yashveer Singh had received a friend request from a woman’s profile. The suspect claimed to be from the UK. He accepted the friend request following which he had a conversation with the suspect.

Later, the suspect started chatting through WhatsApp and expressed the desire to send a gift to the victim, who gave his office address.

He received a call from a person, who claimed that a parcel had arrived from London and to get it, he needed to deposit Rs33,500 as clearance fee. He deposited the money in the given bank account.

He again received a call that £30,000 had been found in the parcel following which he would have to deposit around Rs1.36 lakh as charges to covert pounds into rupees. The suspect gave a different bank account number in which the victim deposited the money.

The victim was then made to deposit Rs1.75 lakh, Rs2.35 lakh and Rs2.90 lakh as various other charges. He then realised that he had been duped following which he gave a complaint to the police. The police have registered a cheating case at the Mani Majra police station. —

