Mani Majra Man duped of Rs 8.72 lakh by Facebook ‘friend’

Chandigarh, February 15
In yet another case of online fraud, a 48-year-old Mani Majra resident was duped of Rs 8.72 lakh by a fraudster who had befriended the victim on Facebook.
Complainant Yashveer Singh had received a friend request from a woman’s profile. The suspect claimed to be from the UK. He accepted the friend request following which he had a conversation with the suspect.
Later, the suspect started chatting through WhatsApp and expressed the desire to send a gift to the victim, who gave his office address.
He received a call from a person, who claimed that a parcel had arrived from London and to get it, he needed to deposit Rs33,500 as clearance fee. He deposited the money in the given bank account.
He again received a call that £30,000 had been found in the parcel following which he would have to deposit around Rs1.36 lakh as charges to covert pounds into rupees. The suspect gave a different bank account number in which the victim deposited the money.
The victim was then made to deposit Rs1.75 lakh, Rs2.35 lakh and Rs2.90 lakh as various other charges. He then realised that he had been duped following which he gave a complaint to the police. The police have registered a cheating case at the Mani Majra police station. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens
Putin ready for talks with West
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...
Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest
For past two weeks, scores of protesters in trucks and other...
Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap
Accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli Toll Plaza