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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula man dupes 15 of Rs 6.7 cr, gets missing report filed to evade cops; arrested

Panchkula man dupes 15 of Rs 6.7 cr, gets missing report filed to evade cops; arrested

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:09 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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A Panchkula man accused of duping 15 people of Rs 6.72 crore in a property fraud has been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police.

In a bizarre attempt to evade arrest, the accused had allegedly got himself declared missing and also got a missing-person report registered.

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The accused, Anmol Arora, was presented before a court. He was remanded to five-day police custody for further interrogation and investigation into other suspected fraud cases.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditi Singh said the accused allegedly gained investors’ trust by claiming close links with a prominent property dealer in the city and promising them profits through property transactions.

The case was registered at the Sector 7 police station on May 15, 2026, following a complaint by a Panchkula resident, who alleged that Arora had cheated him of approximately Rs 81.50 lakh by preparing a fake agreement to sell.

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The case was registered under Sections 318(4) (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 336(3) (Forgery for the purpose of cheating), 338 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 340(2) (Using a forged document as genuine) and 61(2) (Criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During the investigation, the police found that three more cases of a similar nature had been registered against the accused at the Sector 7 police station.

He allegedly cheated around 15 people of Rs 6.72 crore in Panchkula district, while several other complaints against him are also being investigated.

In an attempt to evade police action, Arora allegedly lodged a missing-person report at the Sector 7 police station and portrayed himself as missing. However, an EOW team led by its in-charge, Tajinder Pal Singh, traced and arrested him on Monday.

The police advised residents to thoroughly verify property documents before entering into any transaction and report suspected fraud immediately.

Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said those cheating people through forged property documents and misappropriating their hard-earned money would face strict legal action.

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