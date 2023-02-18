Man falls into open drain in Kurali, dies

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 17



A 65-year-old fruit vendor died after falling into an open sewage drain in the middle of Kurali town this morning. This is the second such incident here within a month.

Deceased Amarjit Singh, 65, was a resident of ward No. 1. Around 6 am, Amarjit was pushing his cart when his foot got entangled in a pipe on the footpath and he fell into the drain.

Passersby pulled him out and took him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The victim’s family members alleged the drain had been lying uncovered for a long time.

Gurpreet Singh, a resident, said the municipal council should be held accountable for the deaths. “No one is bothered. Civic amenities in Kurali have crumbled, but the MC is unmoved,” he said.

On January 17, ASI Satbir Singh, 49, a resident of Zirakpur and posted at the Kurali police station, died after falling into an open drain near Kacchi Mandi. Residents have demanded legal action against MC officials for not getting the drains cleared and covered.