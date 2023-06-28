Man falls off sixth floor, dies

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 27

A 45-year-old man reportedly died after falling off the sixth floor of a tower at the Gulmohar City society on the Haibatpur road early in the morning today.

The deceased, Sharanjit Singh, ran a mobile shop outside the society and lived in one of the flats. He is survived by his wife and two children, who alleged that he was under pressure over some monetary issue and was pushed from the sixth floor.

After getting information, the police reached the spot. They took the body in the custody and started investigation.

The police said they were investigating the role of a financier who lived in the same society. Dera Bassi SHO Jaskanwal Singh said, “The police are scanning the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the society. Around four persons, including Puneet, were being interrogated.”