Man falls prey to cyber fraud

Chandigarh: A CRPF man has been duped of Rs 4.78 lakh by cyber fraudsters. Rakesh Kumar, who resides on the CRPF campus, Hallo Majra, reported that he received a call regarding the KYC of his mobile number. The caller managed to siphon off money from his account through an App. TNS
Mobile phone snatched
Chandigarh: Two persons snatched a mobile phone from a woman at Shastri Nagar, Mani Majra. A case has been registered at the IT Park police station
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala
Joining the BJP, Kaur, 79, says Prime minister Narendra Modi...
'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal
Joins SAD in the presence of Sukhbir Badal