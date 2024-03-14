Man falls prey to cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A CRPF man has been duped of Rs 4.78 lakh by cyber fraudsters. Rakesh Kumar, who resides on the CRPF campus, Hallo Majra, reported that he received a call regarding the KYC of his mobile number. The caller managed to siphon off money from his account through an App. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Two persons snatched a mobile phone from a woman at Shastri Nagar, Mani Majra. A case has been registered at the IT Park police station

