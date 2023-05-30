Man fined Rs 25K for defacing Secretariat board

Chandigarh, May 29
Chief Judicial Magistrate Dr Aman Inder Singh imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on a person who had defaced a board of the UT Secretariat.
As per the prosecution, the police had registered a case against the accused, Baljit Singh, a resident of Kharar, at Sector 3 police station on February 21 this year following allegations that he had defaced a public property — a board of New Building, UT Secretariat, Chandigarh — by using a black ink. Hence, offence under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, 2007, was made out against the accused. The police then arrested the accused.
On the completion of investigation, a challan was presented in the court. A copy of the challan was supplied to the accused, who confessed to his guilt.
The court observed that since the accused has pleaded guilty, he was convicted of commission of the offence. The court directed the convict to pay a fine of Rs 25,000. In case of default in the payment of fine, the convict shall undergo simple imprisonment for ten days.
