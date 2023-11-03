Man found dead

Mohali, November 2
An unidentified man of around 30 years was found dead on the Ambala-Kalka railway line near Dhakoli level crossing around 6 pm yesterday. The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Dera Bassi hospital.
