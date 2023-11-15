Man found dead

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A body was found on the railway tracks under mysterious circumstances. The Government Railway Police (GRP) are currently treating the case as a suspected suicide. The victim has been identified as Om Prakash, aged 39. The body was found by the police at about 3 am. — TNS

Four booked for attacking siblings

Chandigarh: Four persons have been booked for attacking a resident of Mauli Jagran and his brother with a sharp weapon. Rahul has alleged that Sonu and Rajiv, along with two others, attacked him and his brother, Amit, with a knife and sticks at the Vikas Nagar light point. Both suffered injuries and were admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. The police have registered a case at the Mauli Jagran station and started investigation. TNS

Farm labourer hacked to death

Mohali: A farm labourer, Muni Lal, died after he was hit with a spade on the head allegedly by his colleague, Shankar, at Khijrabad, Block Majri, on Tuesday. The police registered a case of murder and arrested the suspect. They are investigating the matter. Sources said an altercation ensued over an old enmity and the suspect hit Muni Lal in the fields. Both lived at a tubewell together and worked in the fields. TNS

Nat’l Games medallists feted

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Taekwondo Association felicitated the medal winners of the recently concluded 37th National Games in Goa. Among the athletes honoured were Etisha Das (gold medal U-73kg), Raksha Chahar (silver medal U-53kg), Bobby (participation U-49kg), Dev Rraj Ggharti (participation in the poomsae event), Daksh Sharma (participation U-80kg), Puran Suvedi (participation U-63 kg) and Rise (participation over 87 kg). TNS

U-14 cricket trials on Nov 16

Mohali: The Mohali District Cricket Association is set to organise trials for the selection of the U-14 team. The team will take part in the forthcoming Punjab State Inter-District Tournament for the season 2023-2024. The trials are set to be held on November 16 (10 a.m.) at B-Ground, PCA Stadium, Phase 9 (Gate No. 6), Mohali. All players residing, born, or studying for the last year (prior to the tournament) in the jurisdiction of Mohali will be eligible for the trials. Players are requested to come along with the original documents of eligibility proof (passport, digital birth certificate and marksheet for the year). TNS

Anant secures a win in ‘SMASH-II’

Mohali: On the concluding day of the Annual Sports Meet, ‘SMASH-II’ of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Punjab Chapter, Anant won the +35 years category final by defeating Shiv. The meeting was organised in association with the Chitkara School of Planning and Architecture. Preetpaul won the above 40-year-old final by defeating Pardeep and in the 45-year-old age group, Rajnish ousted Ashwin. Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University, congratulated the winners.

Pension court on November 16, 17

Panchkula: A pension court will be held on November 16 and 17 at the Small Secretariat, on Audit Day. It is being organised by the office of the Principal Accountant General (Accounts and Entitlements), Haryana, Chandigarh. — TNS