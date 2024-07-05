Man found dead

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 4

A Daun village youth, Vinit Sharma, who was in his twenties, was found dead near the water tank in Balongi today. The police said he might have fallen from a high place. There were no injury marks on the body.

