Man found dead in car at Manimajra motor market

The body of a man was found in a car at the Manimajra motor market on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Iqbal, a resident of Indira Colony. On receiving information, the SHO of the Manimajra police station reached the spot along with a police team. A forensic team was also called to examine the scene.

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The police said the man died of suspected drug overdose but the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem examination. The body was shifted to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16. The police are scanning the footage from CCTV cameras installed in the surrounding area to ascertain how Iqbal reached the car.

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During initial investigations, the police did not find any suspicious circumstances.