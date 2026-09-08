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Home / Chandigarh / Man found dead in car at Manimajra motor market

Man found dead in car at Manimajra motor market

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:48 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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The body of a man was found in a car at the Manimajra motor market on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Iqbal, a resident of Indira Colony. On receiving information, the SHO of the Manimajra police station reached the spot along with a police team. A forensic team was also called to examine the scene.

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The police said the man died of suspected drug overdose but the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem examination. The body was shifted to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16. The police are scanning the footage from CCTV cameras installed in the surrounding area to ascertain how Iqbal reached the car.

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During initial investigations, the police did not find any suspicious circumstances.

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