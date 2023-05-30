Man found dead in Panchkula house

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 29

A body with a gunshot wound was found in a residence located in Sector 11 here today. The police believe it to be a case of suspected suicide. The body of Anand Singh was lying on a bed. The Sector 5 police arrived at the scene, secured the area and started investigation.

Preliminary inquiry suggests Anand shot himself dead. However, the motive behind suicide is yet to be ascertained. According to information, Anand had been residing in a government house at Sector 11. His neighbours and acquaintances have expressed shock at his death, describing Anand as a quiet and reserved individual.

The forensic team has collected evidence from the crime scene, including the firearm believed to have been used in the incident.