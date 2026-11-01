Man found dead near Tribune Chowk

An unidentified man was found dead near Tribune Chowk here on Saturday morning.

On receiving information, a team from the Industrial Area police station, along with forensic experts, reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

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According to the police, blood was oozing from the man’s mouth and he had a major injury on his face. The police suspect that he may have been hit by a vehicle or suffered injuries in a fall.

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The cause of death will be established after a post-mortem examination, the police said.