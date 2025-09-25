DT
Home / Chandigarh / Man found dead outside hotel in Zirakpur

Man found dead outside hotel in Zirakpur

28-year-old UP native was missing for three days

Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 25, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A 28-year-old-man was found dead outside a hotel on the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway here today.

The deceased was identified as Vir Singh, a native of Badaun (UP). He was reportedly missing for the past three days.

The deceased’s brother Surinder Pal said Vir used to work in a private firm in Zirakpur.

The police have taken the body in their possession and initiated an investigation into the matter. The exact cause of the death would be known after a post-mortem examination, the police said.

