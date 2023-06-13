Man found murdered in Burail, wife held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

A woman has been arrested for murdering her husband at their rented accommodation in Burail, Sector 45. The suspect has absconding.

According to the police, Ravinder Singh, a resident of Phase VIII, Mohali, reported that he owned a house in Burail where he had rented out single-room units to labourers. Room No. 11 was rented by the victim, Ashish, a labourer, who resided there along with his wife, Rubby, and 11-year-old daughter.

Second marriage The victim was 24 years old, while his wife is aged 46. The woman separated from her first husband and then got married to the victim seven years ago, said the police. The trigger The police said the victim was an alcoholic and used to thrash his wife and daughter in an inebriated condition, which made her kill him.

The couple often quarrelled. On June 9, they had a fight, following which the matter was reported to the Burail police post. The police counselled the couple and both returned home. However, both kept quarrelling on and off.

The complainant reported that in the evening of June 10, he went to the victim’s room and found the door locked, while the light and fan were on. He peeped through the window and found the victim, wrapped in a quilt, lying there.

He informed the police about the incident, following which a team reached the spot. The police got the lock broken and called a forensic team. Sources said blood was oozing out of the victim's mouth, while the body didn't bear any injury marks. The autopsy was conducted today. The report is awaited.

"We suspect the woman strangled her husband," said a police official. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 34 police station.

Meanwhile, a team of the Crime Branch, led by Inspector Ashok Kumar, nabbed the woman at Kanpur railway station. She was trying to flee to Bihar. The railway police assisted the team in arresting the suspect.