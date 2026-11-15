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Home / Chandigarh / Man found murdered near Jayanti Majri in Mohali

Man found murdered near Jayanti Majri in Mohali

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:40 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Though the exact time of the crime is yet to be ascertained, sources said the victim was strangled in broad daylight.
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A 43-year-old man, Jagir Singh, a resident of Baroli Gujran, was found dead near Jayanti Majri on the night of November 12.

According to a complaint filed by his elder brother, Darshan Singh, the deceased had gone to attend his niece’s wedding at Jayanti Majri. Around 8.30 pm, Darshan received information that his brother’s body had been found on a path leading to the fields near Sandhu Farm, on the Siunk-Singariwala road.

The police have registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the BNS. The police suspect that the assailant strangled the victim with his own shirt. As the deceased was returning from a wedding, he may have been wearing gold ornaments. Robbery could, therefore, be the motive behind the murder.

The crime spot is an isolated stretch. Though the exact time of the crime is yet to be ascertained, sources said the victim was strangled in broad daylight.

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