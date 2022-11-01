Man gets 10-year RI for molesting minor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

Sexual assault on minor children is gross and a blatant violation of their fundamental, constitutional and human rights. Such kind of sexual assaults is not against an individual, but it is a grave crime against entire society. The victim, being a child aged below 16, is a blooming bud who has been sexually abused by the convict on account of his lust triggered by his contaminated mindset. Such wicked acts on part of the accused need to be meted out with the punishment of exacting nature.

While observing that, Swati Sehgal, Judge, Fast-Track Special Court, sentenced a 41-year-old man to rigorous imprisonment for one half of the life imprisonment (10 years) after convicting him under Section 376 (3) of the IPC. The court has also sentenced the convict to rigorous imprisonment for four years after convicting him under Section 8 of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act.

The court has also directed the convict to pay a fine of Rs 30,000. In default of payment, he will further undergo rigorous imprisonment for a year.

The case was registered against the accused on a complaint filed by the minor victim’s mother. She runs a tea shop and her husband works with the accused at a “Tent House”.

On June 11, 2019, she, along with her two sons, went to her workplace and her husband to the “Tent House”. When she returned home around 8 pm, her daughter disclosed that the accused visited the home and gave her Rs 3,500. He bolted the door from inside and molested her. When she raised the alarm, he fled the scene.

During the course of investigation, accused was arrested. While the counsel for the accused said he was falsely implicated in the case, the public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond the shadow of doubt.

