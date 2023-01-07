Man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment in NDPS case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

Additional Sessions Judge Rajeev K Beri has sentenced a 23-year-old person, Dildar Khan, a resident of Banur in SAS Nagar district, Mohali, to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) after convicting him in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.

The police had arrested Dildar Khan with 10 pheniramine maleate 10 ML injections and 12 buprenorphine 2 ML injections each in Sector 56 here on June 19, 2020. The police claimed that the accused failed to produce any valid permit or licence for the injections.

After investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against the accused in the court. The court framed the charges under Section 22 of the NDPS Act against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The counsel for the accused claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case. The public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond the shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused of the charges framed against him and sentenced him to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also directed the convict to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh.