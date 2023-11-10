Man gets 10-yr RI in NDPS case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

A local court has sentenced a man, Kamalpreet Singh (alias Kali), to ten years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a four-year-old NDPS case. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict. He was held with 15 buprenorphine injections on December 28, 2019.

Following a probe into the matter, the police presented a challan against him in court. But he pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were framed against him under Section 22 of the NDPS Act. After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced Kamalpreet to ten years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.