Man gets 10-yr RI in NDPS case

Chandigarh, November 9
A local court has sentenced a man, Kamalpreet Singh (alias Kali), to ten years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a four-year-old NDPS case. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict. He was held with 15 buprenorphine injections on December 28, 2019.
Following a probe into the matter, the police presented a challan against him in court. But he pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were framed against him under Section 22 of the NDPS Act. After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced Kamalpreet to ten years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi-NCR sees sudden change in weather, receives light rain; court hearing on odd-even today
Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air qua...
UK to add India to list of safe states, illegally entering Indian nationals can't seek asylum
All asylum claims from Indian nationals who arrive on small ...
3 killed, 6 injured as Innova hits multiple cars on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link
The Innova first hit a Mercedes Benz car about 100 metres be...
Set up special Bench for criminal cases of lawmakers, high courts told
SC: Prioritise death, life term matters
Ethics panel wants TMC MP Mahua Moitra out from Lok Sabha
Preneet, 5 other MPs favour adoption of report | 4 Oppositio...