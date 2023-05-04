Man gets 2-year RI for robbery

Chandigarh, May 3
Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Jaspreet Singh Minhas has sentenced Vishal of Sector 56 here to two-year rigorous imprisonment in a robbery case.
Rizwan Ahmad of Sector 56 had reported that he saw a youth steal his mobile phone from his room around 03.50 am on September 10, 2020. Vishal was arrested the same day. The court framed charges under Section 394, 458, 380 and 411 of the IPC.
