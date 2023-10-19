Man gets 2-yr RI for death in hit-&-run

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, October 18

A local court has sentenced a resident of Punjab to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment for a six-year-old hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 75-year-old businessman.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on the convict, Harjasneet Singh Chahal.

As per the prosecution, the accident took place near Hotel Mountview in Sector 10 on August 6, 2017, when a car driven by the accused hit Subodh Kant Gupta of Sector 4. Gupta was crossing the road on foot when the white car driven by Chahal hit him. Gupta suffered grievous injuries in the incident. The accused sped away from the spot. The injured was taken to a government hospital in an ambulance where he was declared brought dead.

The prosecution claimed that the accident took place due to rash and negligent driving by the accused.

A case under Sections 279, 304-A and 304 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 3 police station. After investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against the accused. Finding prima facie a case, the court framed charges against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The counsel for the accused argued that Chahal was falsely implicated in the case. On the other hand, Madhu Vani, Navi Bajwa and Maninder Singh, the counsel for the complainant, stated that the prosecution proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing of the arguments, the court sentenced the convict to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment .