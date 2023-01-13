Man gets 2-yr RI for sending vulgar SMSes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 12

Judicial Magistrate (Ist Class) Puneet Mohinia has sentenced Kulbushan Singla to two-year of rigorous imprisonment for sending vulgar and obscene messages to a woman. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the convict.

While observing that in such type of cases, the accused degrade the very soul of the helpless females and no woman can come forward to level false allegations of sexual harassment at the cost of tarnishing her dignity, the court rejected the accused’s plea for leniency in awarding the quantum of sentence. The police registered the FIR for the offence punishable under Section 354-A, IPC, on a complaint by the victim, who alleged that the accused sent obscene messages on her mobile phone.

The woman said she was running a printing press for the past 13 years. She had business dealings with a person who owed her about Rs 9 lakh. As she was trying to locate the whereabouts of the person, she came into contact with Singla, who told her that he would help her locate the person. On October 12, 2014, Singla sent obscene and vulgar SMSes to her two mobile phones from his mobile with an intention to outrage her modesty.

Finding a prima-facie case, accused was chargesheeted under 354-A of the IPC, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed a trial.

While the public prosecutor argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt, the counsel for the accused denied all charges

The court said the data retrieved from the phone showed that the indecent and vulgar messages were sent to the accused’s phone. “The essence of a woman’s modesty is her sex. The culpable intention of the accused is the crux of the matter. The reaction of the woman is very relevant but its absence is not always decisive.

“Modesty is an attribute associated with female human beings as a class. It is a virtue which attaches to a female owing to her sex. The act of sending a women vulgar and indecent messages, coupled with a request for sexual favours, is such as would be an outrage to the modesty of a woman and knowledge that modesty is likely to be outraged is sufficient to constitute the offence,” says the court.