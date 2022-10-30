Man gets 2-yr RI in cheque bounce case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

A local court has sentenced Sanjay Kumar Gupta, proprietor of Shree Shyam Ji Trading Company, near Ajay Mandi, Rohtak road, Jind, Haryana, to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a cheque bounce case.

A complaint against the accused was filed by Godrej Agrovet Limited, Mumbai, through counsel Ravi Inder Singh under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. In the complaint, the representative of the company said it was a public limited company. The accused is the distributor of the company for pesticides. He had approached the company for purchase of pesticides and the same were supplied to him.

He issued a cheque for Rs 3,80,600 to the company, which was dishonoured with remarks “Funds Insufficient”.

The counsel for the accused argued that the complainant has misused a blank security cheque and nothing was due towards the complainant (company). He further argued a false and frivolous complaint was filed on false ground only to grab money from him. No legal notice was ever served upon the accused.