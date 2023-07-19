Man gets 2-yr RI in theft case

Chandigarh, July 18
Chandigarh Chief Judicial Magistrate Aman Inder Singh Sandhu has sentenced a man — Ricky of Sector 52, Chandigarh — to rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years, after convicting him in a vehicle theft case registered six years previously.
The police had booked Ricky under Sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint by the owner of the vehicle, Anil Negi, on September 20, 2017.
The complainant had claimed that he was at a friend’s place in Sector 22-B, Chandigarh, when his scooter —parked outside the latter’s residence — was stolen.
As an investigation into the matter progressed, Ricky was nabbed and the stolen two-wheeler was recovered from his possession.
Charges were framed against Ricky, but he pleaded not guilty. The counsel for the accused asserted that he was being falsely implicated in the case.
After hearing the arguments from both the sides, the court found Ricky guilty.
