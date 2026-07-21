Man gets 20-year jail for raping minor

The Fast Track Special POCSO Court here sentenced a man to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) after convicting him of sexually assaulting a minor girl two years ago.

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The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

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The case dates back to April 12, 2024, when a woman reported at the Kalka police station that her 16-year-old daughter was missing.

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The police registered a case under Section 365 of the Indian Penal Code and launched an investigation. The minor was recovered on May 28, 2024. Based on her statement, medical examination and other evidence, the police added Section 376 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act to the case.

The police had recorded the victim's statement before the court under Section 164 of the CrPC, collected medical and forensic evidence and submitted the victim's school records to establish her age.

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The court found the accused guilty of the crime and pronounced the sentence.