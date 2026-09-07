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Home / Chandigarh / Man gets 20-year jail for raping minor in Kalka, threatening to circulate her photos

Man gets 20-year jail for raping minor in Kalka, threatening to circulate her photos

In case of failure to pay the fine of Rs 50,000, the convict will undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:25 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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The Fast Track Special POCSO court here has convicted a man in a case registered in 2025 at the Kalka police station involving the rape of a minor and threats to circulate her private photographs, and sentenced him to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000.

Additional Sessions Judge Manish Dua of the Fast Track Special POCSO court awarded the sentence under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. In case of failure to pay the fine, the convict will undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

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According to the Panchkula police, a 17-year-old girl lodged a complaint in April 2025 alleging that a young man first became friends with her and later sexually assaulted her. She also alleged that the accused threatened to circulate her private photographs on social media.

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Following the complaint, police registered a case under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections. The victim was provided medical examination and counselling, after which police arrested the accused.

The investigation team collected scientific and factual evidence and presented the case before the court. The court convicted the accused on the basis of the evidence produced by the police and awarded the sentence.

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Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said no person involved in crimes against women and children would be spared. He said police were committed to conducting prompt and fair investigations in sensitive cases, collecting evidence and ensuring effective prosecution.

Nain also appealed to parents to remain alert about their children’s activities, safety and online contacts and to immediately inform the police about any suspicious incident or activity for timely action.

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