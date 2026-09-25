Man gets 20-year jail term for raping minor sister-in-law in Raipur Rani

The Fast Track Special POCSO Court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Manish Dua, has convicted a 23-year-old man, the victim’s brother-in-law, in a 2024 case involving the rape of a minor registered at Raipur Rani Police Station, and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to DCP Aditi Singh, the court convicted the accused under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, sentencing him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000, with an additional six months of simple imprisonment in case of non-payment.

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He was also sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 under Section 506 of the IPC, with an additional two weeks of simple imprisonment in case of non-payment. Both sentences will run concurrently.

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Case background

The case was registered at Raipur Rani Police Station in June 2024 on the complaint of the victim's mother. Police registered a case under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections immediately after receiving the complaint, arranged the victim's medical examination and counselling, and arrested the accused.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain appealed to parents to remain alert about their children’s safety, saying they should not blindly trust anyone, however close or familiar, when it comes to their children's safety. He urged parents to talk openly with their children every day and pay close attention to any changes in their behaviour.