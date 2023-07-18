Man gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 17

A local court has sentenced a person to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict.

The police had registered the case in 2020 on the complaint of the victim under Sections 376 (3) of the IPC and 6 of the POCSO Act.

The victim, a resident of EWS Colony, Chandigarh, told the court that the accused raped her in January 2020. She was medically examined and was found pregnant. The blood samples of accused, victim and her baby were obtained and sent to the CFSL. The report revealed that the accused was the biological father of the baby. Following a probe, a challan was filed. Charges were framed against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty. After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.