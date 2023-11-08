Man gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

Swati Sehgal, Judge, Fast Track Special Court, Chandigarh, sentenced a man to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping minor four years ago.

The court acquitted another accused in the case, an auto driver, after the prosecution failed to prove charges against him.

The police had registered the case against the accused for the offences under Sections 363, 366 and 376 of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint of the victim’s father. The complainant had stated that his daughter had left home and the accused took her to a hotel and raped her.

During the course of investigation, the accused were arrested. Finding prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The counsels for the accused argued that they were falsely implicated in the case. The counsels said even the complainant had also not supported the case.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor stated the prosecution had proved the charges beyond a shadow of doubt on the basis of medical reports. After hearing of the arguments, the court sentenced one of the two persons accused in the case to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

The court acquitted the other accused as the prosecution could not prove the charges against him.