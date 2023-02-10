Man gets 20-year RI for sexual assault on minor

Ambala, February 9
The court of Aarti Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, sentenced a 34-year-old man to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.
According to information, in 2019, the victim had accused Anil, a resident of Ambala, of sexually assaulting her and threatening her as well as her parents with dire consequences if they disclosed the incident to anyone.
In his statement, Anil stated that he was a poor man having elderly parents, a small child, and he was the sole breadwinner of his family. The defence counsel submitted that a lenient view be taken in the matter of sentence.
Public Prosecutor Surjeet Singh submitted that Anil committed penetrative sexual assault on the victim. The heinous act committed by him did not deserve leniency and he be awarded maximum punishment.
The fast-track court, constituted under the POCSO Act, held Anil guilty under the Act.
Surjeet said, “The victim and her family had turned hostile during the case and the accused was convicted on the basis of a DNA test.”
The court’s order read that Anil had been held guilty of the commission of offence. He is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years under the POCSO Act. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...