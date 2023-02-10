Man gets 20-year RI for sexual assault on minor

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 9

The court of Aarti Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, sentenced a 34-year-old man to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

According to information, in 2019, the victim had accused Anil, a resident of Ambala, of sexually assaulting her and threatening her as well as her parents with dire consequences if they disclosed the incident to anyone.

In his statement, Anil stated that he was a poor man having elderly parents, a small child, and he was the sole breadwinner of his family. The defence counsel submitted that a lenient view be taken in the matter of sentence.

Public Prosecutor Surjeet Singh submitted that Anil committed penetrative sexual assault on the victim. The heinous act committed by him did not deserve leniency and he be awarded maximum punishment.

The fast-track court, constituted under the POCSO Act, held Anil guilty under the Act.

Surjeet said, “The victim and her family had turned hostile during the case and the accused was convicted on the basis of a DNA test.”

The court’s order read that Anil had been held guilty of the commission of offence. He is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years under the POCSO Act. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.