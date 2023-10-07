Man gets 20-year RI under POCSO Act

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

A Fast-Track Special Court has sentenced a 26-year-old man to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case registered under the POCSO Act.

The accused was booked for offences under Sections 323, 363, 366, 376 (3) and 4 of the POCSO Act on the complaint of a minor girl in 2022. The victim, a student of Class X, alleged the accused, one of her neighbours, befriended her and took her to a vacant house in a village on his bike on July 16, 2022. He then forcibly made physical relations with her.

During the course of investigation, the accused was arrested. Both were medically examined and the statement of the victim under Section 164 of the CrPC was recorded. After completion of investigation, a challan was presented in the court. Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty.

His counsel argued that the accused was falsely implicated. Himanshu Sharma, counsel for the complainant and public prosecutor, argued the prosecution had proved the charges and the CFSL report on record also supported the case.

After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced the accused to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.