Man gets 20 years in jail for rape

A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by a fast-track special POCSO court in Panchkula for raping a minor girl in 2022.

Additional Sessions Judge Manish Dua awarded the sentence under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, imposing a fine of Rs 50,000. The court also sentenced him to two years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000. Both sentences will run concurrently.

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