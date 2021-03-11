Man gets 20-yr RI for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 18

Swati Sehgal, Special Judge, Fast Track Court, Chandigarh, has sentenced a married man to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict.

The police had registered a case on a complaint of the victim’s father. The complainant told the police that he was an auto driver and had four children. His daughter aged 15 years left the home without informing anyone in the afternoon on August 20, 2020. He searched for the girl, but couldn’’t trace her. Initially, an FIR under Section 363 of the IPC was registered against an unknown person.

The victim was recovered during investigation. Her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC was recorded. She was medically examined at the Civil Hospital, Chandigarh.

As per the prosecution during counselling, the victim revealed that the accused enticed her from the home and developed forcible physical relations with her. She alleged that he continued developing physical relations with her on pretext of marriage.

After the completion of formalities, a challan under Sections 363, 366, 376 (2) (n) and 376 (3) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act was presented against the accused and charges were framed to which he pleaded not guilty.

During the trial, the counsel for the accused said he was falsely implicated in the case.

The public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond the shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced the convict to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on him.

“Despite age of maturity and a married man, the convict committed a heinous offence of kidnapping and ravishing a minor victim i.e. half of his age. Such a grave and depreciable act of convict calls for a strict punishment,” said the judge while awarding the sentence.