Man gets 20-yr RI in sodomy case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 17

Children belonging to any strata of society are certainly future of the country and they are to be not only groomed and nourished but also protected for the sake of bright future of our nation.

Observing this, Swati Sehgal, Judge, Special Fast-Track Court, sentenced a 36-year-old person to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for sodomising a 10-year-old boy. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on the convict.

The police had registered the case on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother for the commission of offences punishable under Section 342, 363, 365 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code and 4, 6, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, at Sarangpur. She told the police that she resided with her husband and three sons in a rented accommodation here. She was a fruit vendor and her husband a plumber. On November 21, 2021, her 10-year-old son, along with his friends, went to a wedding, but did not return till 10 pm.

She, along with her husband, looked for him, but to no avail. Next morning, she again searched for her son. She heard his screams and found him with a person. The victim told her that the person forcibly kept him in his house and abused him.

During investigation, the person was arrested. The police presented the challan and the court, finding a prima facie case, framed the charges against the accused, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The counsel for the accused argued he was falsely implicated in the case.

After hearing of the arguments, the court sentenced the convict, rejecting his plea for leniency.

“When children are subjected to sexual assault, it creates fear and trauma not only in the mind of the victim but also children around him or her. It is high time such incidents needed to be curbed so as to deter the people of evil and criminal bent of mind and also instil a sense of security in children and their families,” says the court order.